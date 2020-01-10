|
George Brown III
West Lafayette - George O. "Mr. B" Brown III., 72, of West Lafayette, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:57 a.m. at his residence. George was born on November 3, 1947 in Oakland, CA to the late George O. Jr. and Lucille (Hughes) Brown. After many years of service, George retired from the Oakland Army and Airforce Exchange Service in Oakland, CA. He then went on to work for Home Depot in Concord, CA before transferring to the Home Depot in Crawfordsville. From there George transferred to the Home Depot in Lafayette where he served as one of the first employees. George was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, and loved sports.
Surviving is one son, Quinnton Brown of Lafayette, and one step-daughter, Natasha Earnest of Lafayette. Also surviving is one sister, Karyl Eckels of Oakland, CA.
Private family services. Share memories and condolence at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020