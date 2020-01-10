Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Brown Iii


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Brown Iii Obituary
George Brown III

West Lafayette - George O. "Mr. B" Brown III., 72, of West Lafayette, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:57 a.m. at his residence. George was born on November 3, 1947 in Oakland, CA to the late George O. Jr. and Lucille (Hughes) Brown. After many years of service, George retired from the Oakland Army and Airforce Exchange Service in Oakland, CA. He then went on to work for Home Depot in Concord, CA before transferring to the Home Depot in Crawfordsville. From there George transferred to the Home Depot in Lafayette where he served as one of the first employees. George was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, and loved sports.

Surviving is one son, Quinnton Brown of Lafayette, and one step-daughter, Natasha Earnest of Lafayette. Also surviving is one sister, Karyl Eckels of Oakland, CA.

Private family services. Share memories and condolence at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now