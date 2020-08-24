George J. Wulff



Lafayette - George J. Wulff, 96 of Lafayette passed away on Monday August 17,2020 at 5 Star Healthcare in Lafayette. He was originally from New York. George was born December 25, 1923. He served his contry in both WW II and the Korean War as a Petty Officer with the US Navy. On June 4,1944 he was part of navy task force 22.3 that captured U Boat 505.



George served the City of New York as a firefighter for 20 years and he served his community as an Independent Insurance Agent until he retired in 1991.



He was a devoted husband for 51 years to his beloved Dorothy Clair Dressen who he married in 1947 and she preceded him in death in 1998. They were devoted parents, having adopted two children who survive, George Wulff Jr,and Andrew Wulff.



No services will be held.



Arrangements entrusted to Cree Funeral Home, Camden,IN









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store