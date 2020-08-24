1/2
George J. Wulff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Wulff

Lafayette - George J. Wulff, 96 of Lafayette passed away on Monday August 17,2020 at 5 Star Healthcare in Lafayette. He was originally from New York. George was born December 25, 1923. He served his contry in both WW II and the Korean War as a Petty Officer with the US Navy. On June 4,1944 he was part of navy task force 22.3 that captured U Boat 505.

George served the City of New York as a firefighter for 20 years and he served his community as an Independent Insurance Agent until he retired in 1991.

He was a devoted husband for 51 years to his beloved Dorothy Clair Dressen who he married in 1947 and she preceded him in death in 1998. They were devoted parents, having adopted two children who survive, George Wulff Jr,and Andrew Wulff.

No services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Cree Funeral Home, Camden,IN




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cree Funeral Home - Camden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved