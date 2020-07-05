George Keck
Lafayette - George Keck, 70, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1949, to the late Arlie and Ruby (Jackson) Keck. On March 14, 1981 he married Janie Ruth Johnson and she survives. He worked at Brown Rubber and for Home Hospital. George loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching wrestling, playing guitar and singing. He never knew a stranger and loved socializing. Surviving with his wife are two sons: William "Billy" Keck and David (Angie) Johnson both of Lafayette, two daughters: April Keck of Lafayette and Charlotte (Lon) Atwell of Clarks Hill. One sister: Alice Duncan of Lafayette, seven grandchildren and many precious great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son James "Jimmy" Foster. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4 pm, with his service at 4 pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home.