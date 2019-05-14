George Keller



New Richmond - George W. Keller, 72, of New Richmond passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence.



He was born September 26, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Albert and Jean (Turner) Keller. He graduated from Central Catholic High School. His first marriage was to Cathy Raymond. She preceded him in death on March 15, 1988. On September 16, 1989 he married Linda D. Buckles and she survives.



George was employed with ALCOA for 40 years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, the Eagles Lodge and the American Legion Post #11. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading history, being outside and working in his garden. George was an avid Purdue fan and collected toys from his childhood and Civil War memorabilia.



Along with is wife Linda, he is survived by his children: John (Suzanne) Keller of Wilmington DE and Karen (Mike) Grammer of Lafayette; two step-sons: Larry (Julie) Ratcliff of Crawfordsville and Chad Ratcliff of Lafayette; and brother Rick (Michelle) Keller of Lafayette. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Cathy; and sister Mary Jayne Ringham.



Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father David Buckles officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen or the ARC of Tippecanoe County. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 14, 2019