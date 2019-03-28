|
George Marshall Palmer
West Lafayette - George Marshall Palmer, Jr. of West Lafayette died November 13, 2018 at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Brunton Palmer, his three children, ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on September 12, 1921 to George Marshall Palmer, Sr. and Laura M. DeVault Palmer. Growing up in Bluefield with his two sisters and two brothers, he enjoyed hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains and hanging out at the local airport.
George attended Purdue University where he played the trumpet in the Purdue Band and belonged to the Acacia Fraternity. He graduated with Distinction in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. During WWII, he designed bombers and earned his graduate degree from CalTech. George Palmer enjoyed a memorable career in Aerospace.
Professor Palmer taught, built a wind tunnel and was the Director of the Aerospace Sciences Laboratory at Purdue over a span of 41 years. He was instrumental in creating the exceptional curriculum of Purdue's renowned Aero School, his senior design course and Astronaut program are still taught today. Plus Professor Palmer was a pioneer in the aerodynamic and structural testing of skyscrapers.
He and Pat were heavily involved in the Boy Scouts and numerous civic and school organizations. He was a lover of dogs, desserts and power naps. One life lived; many lives touched.
The family will be celebrating his life on Sunday, March 31st at 3:00 at the Purdue Union, Anniversary Room. In lieu of flowers please donate to the George and Patricia Palmer Endowments benefiting the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics online at https://giving.purdue.edu/georgepalmer
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 28, 2019