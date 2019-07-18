|
|
George McNelly
Dowagiac - George Winfield McNelly, 93, of Dowagiac, MI (formerly of Lafayette, IN) passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Spectrum Lakeland Health St. Joseph.
A Graveside Service for George will be held privately with his family. He will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Reception will be held in early August. Memorial contributions may be made to a Scholarship already established at Purdue University in honor of Dr. George W. McNelly or to the Dowagiac Public Library. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services 269-782-2135.
George was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 26, 1926 to Monroe Delano and Myrtle Mae (Heckman) McNelly. He was a 1944 graduate of McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. George proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1944 until he was honorably discharged in 1946. On August 20, 1950 he married Beverly Louise McMains in Bloomfield, Iowa. He then went on to receive his BS Degree in Chemistry from Coe College, his Master's Degree in Applied Psychology from Iowa State University and lastly, his PhD from Purdue University in Industrial Psychology. George was a Professor at Purdue University in Industrial Psychology. He was the Dean of the School of Technology for 21 years.
George is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Louise; daughter Diane (David) McPherson of Dallas, TX; son Eric (Julie) McNelly of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren Blayne (Natosha) McNelly and Elizabeth McPherson and great-grandson Jase McNelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sterling McNelly and grandson Andrew Steven Ross McPherson.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 18, 2019