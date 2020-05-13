|
|
George Nicholas (Nick) May
George "Nick" May of Battle Ground, IN passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health East after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Nick was born May 24, 1968 in Lafayette, IN to George V. May and Jean A. Corean May (deceased).
On February 14, 2006 he married Monica Hurst in Lafayette and she survives.
Nick was the owner and operator of 'Nick's Projects', specializing in HVAC. He loved riding his Harley ad participated in various charity rides.
He is survived by his wife Monica, daughters Sophia and Nichole May of Indianapolis, father George V. May, step-mother Karen Douglas May, step-sons Michael Saylor and Brandon Hurst of Lafayette; step-daughter Kayla Wilkinson of Peru.
Nick was preceded in death by his mother Jean Corean May in 1975 and two sisters, Cynthia in 1998 and Sandra in 2014.
Privates services were held May 13.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020