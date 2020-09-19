1/1
George P. Lane
1932 - 2020
George P. Lane

Lafayette - George P. Lane, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1932, in Lafayette to the late Robert and Mary (Humphrey) Lane. George graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and was a veteran of the Air Force.

In 1954, he married Shirley A. Everett in Lafayette and she preceded him in death in 1974.

On February 22, 1975, he married Barbara Madary Reel in Lafayette and she preceded him in death on July 18, 2018.

George worked as a Sheet Metal Worker for the Local Union #20 for 60 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, 40 & 8 and 50 year member of the American Legion.

George enjoyed NASCAR, watching Golf, camping, boating, cruising and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are his children Robert L. (Kathy) Lane II of Frankfort, Trina L. (Don) Page of Lafayette, William M. Reel of Punta Gorda, FL, Barbara J. (Kenny) Seamans of Battle Ground, Carla S. Reel of Lafayette, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Also surviving are his siblings Robert L. Lane of Monticello, Sharon (John) Galloway of New Palestine and Jenny (John) Ready-Hall of North Ft. Myers, FL.

George was preceded in death by daughters Mary Ann Byrd and Kathy L. Reel.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Robert C. Humphrey Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
24
Service
03:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
