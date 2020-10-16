George Patrick
Lafayette - George Frederick Patrick, 77, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was born on December 1, 1942 in Warsaw, New York to the late Louis and Louise (Fuess) Patrick.
George graduated from Perry High School in Perry, New York with the class of 1960. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Cornell University. While he was at Cornell, he spent his junior year studying in Argentina. George continued his education at Purdue University where he received his Master Degree in 1966 and his PhD in 1970 in Agricultural Economics. During his graduate program, he taught and directed graduate student research at the Federal University of Vicosa, Brazil.
He began a fruitful 40 year career in Agricultural Economics when he joined the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue in 1973. He authored and co-authored over 60 refereed journal articles and more than 150 Extension publications. George also directed Purdue University's Income Tax School since 1976 and became a national leader in the development of education materials, especially with respect to effects of the tax law on farmers. He has provided leadership in a variety of departmental, regional, and national positions and was a visiting professor at the University of Sao Paulo, Federal University of Vicosa, and the University of Melbourne. George also received many agricultural awards before retiring from his 40 year career.
On August 25, 1984, he married Kate Jellison in Lafayette.
George was a founding director and past president of the American Agricultural Economics Association, served on the National Farm Income Advisory Committee, and was a founding director and president of the board of director for the non-profit Land Grant University Tax Education Foundation. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, the Optimist Breakfast Club, and the Dayton Lodge.
George's passion was for gardening. He loved sharing the produce with friends, neighbors and the various food pantry programs in the community. He was an active volunteer for LUM where he was able to help people with their taxes. George was a season ticket holder for Purdue Theater & Convocations and Lafayette Civic Theater.
Surviving are wife, Kate Patrick of Lafayette; his children, George (Lisa) Patrick of Crown Point and Anne (Ed Bartkus) Patrick of Zionsville; his brother, Carl (Terry) Patrick of Oswego, NY; and his grandchildren, Charlie and Ellie Bartkus; Charlie, Owen, and Liam Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan and his son, Michael Patrick.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at noon at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lucia Oerter officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon. The service will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/fisherfunerallafayette/
the family encourages you to "attend" virtually.
Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Purdue's Dept. of Agricultural Economics (make checks payable to Purdue Foundation, 403 W. Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907, or to the donor's charity of choice
in loving memory of George.
You may leave condolences and memories of George online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com