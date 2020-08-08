George Patrick Casey
Lafayette - George Patrick Casey, 76, of Lafayette, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020 in Franciscan East Hospital. Patrick was born in Lafayette January 12, 1944 to the late Lester G. and Georgianna M. McLain Casey. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette Central Catholic High School and attended Purdue University. He was a member of the Indiana National Guard and was called to active duty with the U. S. Army in 1965. Patrick was employed by K-Mart for 25 years, retiring as a store manager, and spent 15 years in the carpentry shop at Purdue before retiring again. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a very talented carpenter, completing many projects in his home, for family members and others. Patrick was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, and enjoyed attending luncheons with his high school graduating class. Surviving are two daughters, Angela Asp (Bruce) of North Ridgeville, OH; Michelle Barrett (Ken) of Medina, OH; two brothers, Willard "Bill" Casey (Linda) of West Lafayette, IN; John A. Casey (Kim) of Fishers, IN; three sisters, Jean Ann Glotzbach (Keith) of Fowler, IN; Nancy J. Siple of Lafayette, IN and Margaret "Peggy" Warren (Keith) of Lenexa, KS. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Casey and a granddaughter. Friends may call at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Tuesday August 11, Fr. Coady Owens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery with American Legion Post 492 military rites. Due to Covid-19 precautions, masks are requested, and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial contributions are suggested to Care Giver Companion, 612 Wabash Ave., Lafayette, IN 47905 Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Casey family.