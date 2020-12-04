George S. Orbin Jr.
Lafayette - George Sylvester Orbin, Jr. "Puddy" of Lafayette, IN passed away peacefully amongst the company of his children on Thursday December 3, 2020 at St. Franciscan Hospital. George was born March 6, 1955 in Sumpter, SC to the late George Sylvester Orbin Sr. and Lois Helen Bard Orbin. George graduated from West Virginia University and earned his master's degree in Chemistry while serving in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant. George was employed at Bio-Rad Industries as a successful Sales Manager. He earned multiple service awards in his 20+ years with the company with his Team and as a Top Performer. George was a devoted Father and was very proud of all his children. His true pride belonged to his grandchildren whom lit up his face endlessly. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending his free time working in the yard at his Compound with his beloved dogs. Other interests included riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling, NASCAR, and watching sports. George was known for his big personality and his presence would fill any room he entered.
George was preceded by his twin daughters, Johanna and Jennifer Orbin.
George is survived by his Life Partner, Mary Madonna Ponceroff "MomDonna". Children, Kristin Orbin Smith and spouse Steely Wade Smith; Janna Nicole Orbin and partner Leonard Mason; Andrew George Orbin and spouse Kylie Lynn Orbin; Scott Michael Orbin; and Megan Lynne Orbin. Grandchildren, Gabriel, Addelynne, Paisley, Silas, Declan, and Gannon the Cannon. Furbabies, Sophie and Geeves. Extremely close cousin "brother" Michael Cox, close friends and neighbors James and Stacey Woolery, and the brother of his heart David Tomichek.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. George's wishes were to be cremated.
