George "Tom" Timmons
Lafayette - Tom Timmons of Lafayette, passed away at his home 5:15am Friday, Nov 22, 2019.
Tom was a retired appraiser with KMP Appraisal Lafayette.
Born September 30, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA. He had been a life-long resident of Lafayette. Tom was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson, Class of 1953. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict earning the rank of Lance Corporal.
He married, the love of his life, Marilyn J. Myers on July 2, 1959. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2017.
Tom was a great husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed Purdue sports, Fox News, Movies, old westerns and most of all his family. He pursued many hobbies over his lifetime. Hobbies included photography, jewelry making, gourmet cooking, leather working, painting and landscaping. He excelled in them all.
Surviving are 3 sons and a daughter. George Timmons II (Diane) of Lafayette, Michael Timmons (Kelli) of Lake Mary, FL, Jennifer Spitznagle (Ray) of Lafayette and Joe Timmons (Brenda) of Lafayette.
Grandchildren: George "Tom" Timmons III, Herschel Timmons, Christopher Timmons, Elyse Hester, Jake Spitznagle, Luke Spitznagle, Megan Spitznagle, AJ Timmons, Shelby Spitznagle, Nathan Timmons, Sean Timmons, Tyler Timmons and Andrew Timmons. Luke proceeded Tom in death.
Great Grandchildren: Brady, Oakley, Savannah, Madyson, Jaxson, Flynn and Brody.
Siblings: 3 brothers Claude Hartley of Jacksonville FL, Pat Lehman and Dan Lehman both of Port St Lucie FL and 3 sisters Vanda Wilson, Sandy Anderson and Glenda Cory all of Lafayette. Vanda and Pat proceeded Tom in death.
Friends may call from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Pastor Tim Ahlgrim will be officiating. A private family burial will take place at Dayton Cemetery.
