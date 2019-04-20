|
George W. Collins
Lafayette - The chariot arrived on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, for George W. Collins after a long painful year with Leukemia.
George is survived by his wife, Candace Blake Collins and his two sons, Jason Collins and Torey (Jayme) Collins.
In his final days, he reached out to friends and family via his phone, sharing his favorite stories, especially about winning the 1967 basketball sectional for Delphi High School and playing as the number one golfer for Delphi and eventually Marion College (IWU). His outstanding golfing landed him in the Outstanding Athletes of America for two years.
After college he opened the Delphi branch of the Burlington State Bank. He worked as a branch manager at Lafayette Bank & Trust and a commercial lender at 1st Source Bank in Plymouth and South Bend.
He truly loved his grandchildren, Colton and Cody. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, sister in law, Marlene Collins and brother in law, Tim Blake.
In his later years George was an avid fan of Indiana High School Basketball and attended countless number of games over the years.
His 70th birthday party had been scheduled for May 11th at the Riley Park Scout Cabin in Delphi from 1PM to 4 PM. Now this will be his Celebration of Life.
George's family would like to thank Logansport Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care in the past year during his battle with Leukemia. Per George's wishes he will be cremated by the Cass County Crematory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019