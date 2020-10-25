George W. "Peanut" Humphrey, Jr.
Medaryville, IN - George W. "Peanut" Humphrey, Jr., 72, of Medaryville, IN passed away on Friday, October 23.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM EDT Friday, October 30, 2020 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM EDT Friday, October 30, 2020 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN with Pastor Tom Dewlen officiating.
Private Burial will take place at Independence Cemetery in Medaryville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.