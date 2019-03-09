|
George W. Muery, 83, returned to his heavenly home on March 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his journey.
George was born to the late Walter and Rena Muery (Goetz) in Copeland, Texas on December 29, 1935. George was a very loving and caring man who had never met a stranger. He lived his life with great dignity and strength. George lived his life as an example to others while bringing honor to his Heavenly Father. George graduated from Miles High School. George's dedication to hard work allowed him to launch a very successful surveying company: George W. Muery Services, Inc. in San Antonio, Texas until his retirement. Upon retirement George decided to live out his hobby of farming, ranching and anything outdoors.
Also preceding him in death: his loving daughter Jackie, sisters Lydia, Doris, Florence, Ruby and a very special niece, Nancy.
He is survived by: daughter, Georgia and husband Glenn Thomas; granddaughter Allison and husband Andy Boenker; grandson, Ross Thomas and wife Kellye; grandson, Robert Worley and wife Shevawn; grandson, Samuel Worley. Great grandchildren: Charlie, Jack, Georgia Kate, Quatro, sister Julie Webb; brother in law, Wayne Henson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
After his marriage to Betty Marie Schoenfield on January 21, 2006 he welcomed her family into his life and loved each one of them as his own. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; son, Jay Schoenfield and wife Bambi; granddaughter, Lindsey Brooke and husband Nate Hirt; son, Jeff Schoenfield and wife Sujane, grandson, Josh Schoenfield and wife Marlayna; granddaughter, Lacy and husband Dusty Gressett; great grandchildren, Maddie, Kenzie, Landry, Marly, Jaycee, Jacody, Titus, Rylee Faith and Corben.
George and Betty began their married life together at his farm in Millersview, Texas and were blessed with many years on the farm while enjoying many wonderful and endearing friendships before moving full time to San Angelo. Upon moving into Rio Concho Manor they have been blessed with an abundant amount of love, support and overwhelming friendships.
George's family would like for you to join them for a Celebration of his life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Please come as you are and help them celebrate this amazing man! Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
In Lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a donation to a foundation of your choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 9, 2019