Georgia "Ann" Boyer
West Lafayette - Georgia "Ann" Boyer, 97, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cumberland Point Health Campus in West Lafayette.
She was born March 3, 1922 in Champaign, IL to the late Walter H. and Ruby (Allen) Boyer. She was a 1940 graduate of New Castle High School in New Castle, IN. After her high school graduation, she attended Ball State and received her bachelor's degree. Ann worked as a clerk for Purdue University for 13 years prior to her retirement in 1992. Ann was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lafayette.
She enjoyed working with her hands which included sewing for the Lafayette Civic Theater, quilting and embroidering. Ann especially cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Lois Ann (Floyd) McShurley of Lafayette, Ralph (Doreen) Hunnicutt of Marana, AZ, Susan (Richard) Linson of West Lafayette, Laura (Tom) Gardner of Bloomington, Alice (George) Bogatko of Phillipsburg, NJ, Charles (Martha) Hunnicutt of Tucson, AZ, and Andrew (Mindy) Hunnicutt of Hope, IN. Ann is survived by one brother, John T. (Georgia) Boyer of Tucson, AZ; 27 Grandchildren; 40+ great-grandchildren; and 12+ great-great grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ardus and two of her brothers, Bill & Jim Boyer.
Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be given to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette, IN 47904 or the Habitat for Humanity, 420 S. 1st St, Lafayette, IN 47905. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Service for Ann will be at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette, IN at 10am on Friday February 21 with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at South Mound Cemetery, 505 Bundy Ave, New Castle, IN 47362.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020