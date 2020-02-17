Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette
Interment
Following Services
South Mound Cemetery, 505 Bundy Ave, New Castle
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia "Ann" Boyer


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia "Ann" Boyer Obituary
Georgia "Ann" Boyer

West Lafayette - Georgia "Ann" Boyer, 97, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cumberland Point Health Campus in West Lafayette.

She was born March 3, 1922 in Champaign, IL to the late Walter H. and Ruby (Allen) Boyer. She was a 1940 graduate of New Castle High School in New Castle, IN. After her high school graduation, she attended Ball State and received her bachelor's degree. Ann worked as a clerk for Purdue University for 13 years prior to her retirement in 1992. Ann was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lafayette.

She enjoyed working with her hands which included sewing for the Lafayette Civic Theater, quilting and embroidering. Ann especially cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Lois Ann (Floyd) McShurley of Lafayette, Ralph (Doreen) Hunnicutt of Marana, AZ, Susan (Richard) Linson of West Lafayette, Laura (Tom) Gardner of Bloomington, Alice (George) Bogatko of Phillipsburg, NJ, Charles (Martha) Hunnicutt of Tucson, AZ, and Andrew (Mindy) Hunnicutt of Hope, IN. Ann is survived by one brother, John T. (Georgia) Boyer of Tucson, AZ; 27 Grandchildren; 40+ great-grandchildren; and 12+ great-great grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ardus and two of her brothers, Bill & Jim Boyer.

Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be given to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette, IN 47904 or the Habitat for Humanity, 420 S. 1st St, Lafayette, IN 47905. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Service for Ann will be at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Dr., Lafayette, IN at 10am on Friday February 21 with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at South Mound Cemetery, 505 Bundy Ave, New Castle, IN 47362.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now