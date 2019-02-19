|
|
Georgia Hahn
Boswell - Georgia Hahn, 96, of Boswell, died, Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born, December 9, 1922, in Ambia, to the late George & Madge (Spacey) Marko. She married Carl S. Hahn, November 21, 1942; he died, December 29, 1996. She was a 1941 graduate of Ambia High School. She worked as a cook for Benton Community School Corporation. Georgia was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, knitting & watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by 3 Sons, Carl R. (Linda) Hahn, Harold (Shelia) Hahn & Rick (Sue) Hahn, a Daughter, Dorothea Martin, 10 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, Brother Larry Marko & Sister-n-Law, Nancy Marko. She is preceded in death by 2 Sisters & 2 Brothers.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Boswell Church of Christ, 410 S. Clinton St., Boswell, and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the church, with Timothy Staton officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boswell Church of Christ. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Georgia.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019