Georgia Mae "GiGi" Berry
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia "GiGi" Mae Berry

Lafayette - Georgia "GiGi" Mae Berry, 77, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born on September 22, 1942 in Atlanta, Texas to the late George and Mary Bryant.

In 1983, she married Joseph "Joe" Berry in Texarkana, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She was a homemaker and owned her own upholstery business called Quality Upholstery.

GiGi was a professional tinkerer. She enjoyed making things and working with her hands.

Surviving are her children, Kelly Matthews of Lafayette, Nancy (Rick) Bashir of Lafayette, Laurie Walters of Lafayette, Cynthia Gunn of Texarkana, AR, and Matt Berry of Linden, IN and her siblings, Carl Bryant of Atlanta, TX and Anne Sparks of Russellville, IN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Gabriel, Ariel, Blake, Brook, Kaden, Gavin, Emma, Maggie, Nathan, and Destiny and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Bryant.

A Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Noon at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until Noon. COVID Restrictions apply.

You may leave condolences and memories of GiGi online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
12:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved