Georgia "GiGi" Mae Berry
Lafayette - Georgia "GiGi" Mae Berry, 77, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was born on September 22, 1942 in Atlanta, Texas to the late George and Mary Bryant.
In 1983, she married Joseph "Joe" Berry in Texarkana, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2010.
She was a homemaker and owned her own upholstery business called Quality Upholstery.
GiGi was a professional tinkerer. She enjoyed making things and working with her hands.
Surviving are her children, Kelly Matthews of Lafayette, Nancy (Rick) Bashir of Lafayette, Laurie Walters of Lafayette, Cynthia Gunn of Texarkana, AR, and Matt Berry of Linden, IN and her siblings, Carl Bryant of Atlanta, TX and Anne Sparks of Russellville, IN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Gabriel, Ariel, Blake, Brook, Kaden, Gavin, Emma, Maggie, Nathan, and Destiny and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Bryant.
A Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Noon at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until Noon. COVID Restrictions apply.
You may leave condolences and memories of GiGi online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.