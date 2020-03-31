Services
Gerald Anthony Seiters


1943 - 2020
Gerald Anthony Seiters Obituary
Gerald Anthony Seiters

Lafayette - Gerald Anthony Seiters, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10:23 a.m. at his residence. Gerald was born on May 16, 1943 in Lafayette to the late John Francis and Catherine Mae (Massey) Seiters. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and went on to work in Information Technology for Home Hospital for 25 years. Gerald enjoyed collecting record turn tables and listening to old music. He was a member of the Retirees Club at Home Hospital.

Surviving is one son, David A. Seiters of West Lafayette, and Lisa A. Seiters of Lafayette. Also surviving is one brother, Gregory Seiters of Lafayette, and three grandchildren, Seth A. Seiters, Jaida L. Seiters, and Kael A. Seiters.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Kay Treadway and one brother, John F. Seiters Jr.

No services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
