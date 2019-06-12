Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
Calumet Park Cemetery
2305 W. 73rd Ave.
Merrillville, IN
Resources
Gerald Blake Hébert Obituary
Gerald Blake Hébert

Valparaiso - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gerald Blake Hébert of Valparaiso announces his passing at the age of 84. He died June 8, 2019, after minimal suffering. Gerry was able to spend his last week surrounded by friends and family at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, Indiana, where both he and his family were treated with the highest caliber of care and compassion.

Gerry had a long, fruitful life full of adventures, shenanigans, and projects. He was a graduate of Gary's Horace Mann High School, Class of 1953, and Indiana University. He loved fishing and loved listening to a lively Dixieland band. He had three beautiful grandchildren who were very fortunate to know him.

Gerry is survived by his brother, Thomas Alan Hébert, of Spring Hill, FL; his sister, Patricia Ann Parker, of Valparaiso, IN; his daughter and son-in-law, Lora-Marie (Hébert) and Michael McCaffry, and their children, Michael Jon Dye, Conall Odhrán McCaffry, and Áine Méadhbh McCaffry; and his son, Jacques-René Hébert.

Family and friends may gather at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will occur at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN, on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019
