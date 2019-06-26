Gerald D. Barnard



Oxford - Gerald D. Barnard, 75, of Oxford, IN passed away at Franciscan East, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette 4:56 PM Monday June 24, 2019 where he had been a patient the past 10 days. Gerald was born in Lafayette February 6, 1944, the son of the late Gene and Loretta (Bennett) Barnard and attended Oxford High School. He married Martha L. Tatlock in Oxford, IN June 1, 1968 and she preceded him in death October 6, 2015. Gerald served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years during the Viet Nam War. He was employed as a chemical operator for Eli Lilly & Co. in Lafayette for 25 years, retiring in 1995.Gerald was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford and a member of Earl Park American Legion Post 455. He enjoyed fishing, farming, raising cattle, traveling and going to the casinos. Surviving is a daughter, Jeri Lynn Strasburger (Jeff) of Earl Park, IN; a son, Bart Barnard of Oxford, IN; two brothers, Bill Barnard (Debbie) of Oxford, IN; Troy Barnard (Sherry) of Rineyville, KY; two sisters, Sharon Fischer (Bob) of Bloomsdale, MO and Jackie Barnard of Dania, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kayla Fultz(fiancé Evan Freeland), Kyle Fultz, Hunter Barnard and Hillary Barnard. He was preceded in death by two sons, Bret and Bradley Barnard; a daughter-in-law, Tracey Barnard; and by four brothers, Timothy, Steve, Dan and Jim Barnard. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford from 3 until 6 PM Sunday June 30, with a Scripture Service at 5:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford Monday July 1, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating, with interment to follow in Oxford Catholic Cemetery with American Legion graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 455 at Earl Park.