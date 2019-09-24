|
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Brown
Lafayette - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Brown, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on September 21, 2019.
He was born June 26, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Harold E. and Betty J. (Swisher) Brown. Jerry graduated from Lafayette Jeff High School.
On August 5, 1965, he married Pamela K. Morgan and they later divorced. On February 14, 1975, he married Mary L. Sharpe and they later divorced. In April 1997, he married Penny Collier and she preceded him in death.
Jerry worked for Mr. Fence It as a maintenance foreman and had always worked in construction for several different places. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Jerry enjoyed drawing in his free time and going to Burger King on Greenbush Street and talking to his friends.
Surviving are his children, Jerry Brown and Tammy Butler, both of Lafayette and his step children, Misty Sampson of Lafayette, Dawn Linder of Lafayette, Heather Collier of West Virginia, Michael Collier of Lafayette, Debbie Whitaker of Chalmers, Mike Sharpe of Florida, Randy Sharpe of Indianapolis, and Kathy Sharpe of Lafayette. Also surviving are several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold "Snorky" Brown and Richard Brown and his step son, Bobby Sharpe.
No Services will be held. You may leave condolences and memories of Jerry online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019