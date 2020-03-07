|
|
Gerald (Gerry) Van Meter
Evansville - Gerald (Gerry) Van Meter, 83, of Evansville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Evansville Protestant Home. He was born April 15, 1936 in Evansville, to the late Henry and Anna Marie Weber Van Meter.
Gerry was a 1954 graduate of Memorial High School. He retired from the Indiana State Police and later became Director of Security for the Hoosier Lottery.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Judy, of 32 years; daughters, Jane Mark of Elkhart, IN, and Jill (Greg) Robinson, of Corydon, IN; daughter-in-law, Lori Van Meter of Attica, IN; son, Scott (Christina) Oliver of Merrillville, IN; grandchildren, Spencer and Caroline Mark, Drew and Zachery Van Meter, Grant and James Robinson, and Chloe and Nelson Oliver; sisters, Jean Cox, Mary Madden, and Lois Van Meter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Andy Van Meter, and brothers Jack and Bob Van Meter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made online to www.fallenheroesfund.org or to Intrepid Fallen Heroes, One Intrepid Square, W. 46th St. and 12th Ave., New York, NY 10036.
Condolences may be made at
www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020