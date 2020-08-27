1/1
Gerald Wolf
1946 - 2020
Gerald Wolf

Rossville - Gerald Dean Wolf, 74, of Rossville, passed away peacefully at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a brief bout with cancer. He was born July 31, 1946 in Carroll County, Ind. to Melvin and Martha (Kuns) Wolf.

Gerald grew up in the Geetingsville, Ind. area and in the spring of 1968 was baptized and was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church New Conference. He remained a faithful member until his death. In 1964, he graduated from Rossville High School, along with Darlene Hufford, who he married on June 12, 1966. They made their home in the Rossville area.

Gerald worked for nearly 35 years as a heavy equipment operator for F & K Construction. He also spent 48 years farming with his wife. He enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Florida, and fishing, especially with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Darlene, Gerald is survived by his three daughters, Coleen Hufford (Kevin) and Joleen Baker (Nelson) of Rossville and Kim Dutter (Bruce) of Flora; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Baker, Quinton Hufford (Angela), Justin Baker, Kelby Hufford, Kendra Benedict (Stephen), Kila Hufford, and Payton Dutter; two great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Hufford and Rayna Hufford; sister, Waneta Hufford (Richard) of Bringhurst; brothers, Duane Wolf (Linda) and Gilbert Wolf (Velma) of Rossville; and brother-in-law, Donnie Hufford (Runella) of Rossville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Cutler Ridge Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. Funeral service will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Genda Funeral Home-Rossville Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
