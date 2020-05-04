Services
Geraldine Helen (Duever) Laffoon, 91, of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at White Oak Health Campus. She was born on May 6, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Rev. Ernst and Lena (Giebelhausen) Duever. On February 14, 1948 she married Calvin Laffoon in Valparaiso. He preceded her in death February 12, 2010. Geraldine graduated from high school in Cole Camp, MO. She graduated from Valparaiso University in 1947 with a degree in music education. She received her certification in elementary education from Purdue University and taught school for several years. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of our Savior and played the organ there for over 70 years. She was very active in church and civic affairs.

Surviving are her son Dennis Laffoon of Fort Wayne, daughters Carol(Terry) Foreman of Nyona Lake, and Donna Gray of Lafayette; nine granddaughters, Christy (Adam) Dopps, Nicole (Charles) Evans, Teresa (Chris) Shakley, Nova Sizemore, Dana Sizemore, Sara Six,Tiffany Sizemore, Heidi (Mike) Killen and Megan Edwards; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her daughter Deborah Page; eight sisters; and two brothers.

Visitation will be from noon until 1pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home observing current COVID 19 social distancing requirements issued by the state of Indiana. Funeral services celebrating Gerry's life will follow at 1pm Wednesday the funeral home observing current COVID 19 social distancing requirements issued by the state of Indiana. Pastor Charles Blakey of St. James Lutheran Church, Reynolds will officiate services.

Burial will follow services at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery observing current COVID 19 social distancing requirements.

Memorial contributions may be given to the . Contributions may be mailed to the funeral home or given directly at

Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 6, 2020
