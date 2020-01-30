|
|
Geraldine McBrite
West Lafayette - Born January 4, 1928 in Danville, IL, she moved to West Lafayette at age 5 and was a life-long resident of the Lafayette area. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1946.
Jerry held many jobs throughout her life; however, the career that gave her the most joy was her 24 years at Home Hospital working as a nursing assistant in the newborn nursery where she rocked and cared for generations of Tippecanoe County babies. Once she retired, she spent countless hours caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a beloved "Granny, Grandma and Grapesie."
Jerry was a hardworking single mom for most of her life, but was most proud of the successes of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Michael Madden (husband Bill Meinweiser) and Melody Carducci (husband Pat); three grandchildren:, Lee Schick (wife Christine), Tracey Schick (wife Joannie) and Andrew Madden; seven great-grandchildren: Betta Schick, Corbin Schick, Jacob Schick, Trinity Maxfield-Davis, Macie Maxfield-Davis, Leo Schick and Ember Madden; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Schick (husband Richard) and daughter-in-law Sue Madden.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Rachel Metheny. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contribution may be directed to www.buckeybassetrescue.com/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020