|
|
Geri J. Berns
Lafayette - Geri J. Berns, 80, of Fishers, IN and formerly of Lafayette, passed away at her residence in Allisonville Meadows at Fishers Friday morning November 29, 2019 where she had resided the past year and a half. She was born in Lafayette April 29, 1939, the daughter of the late Jean and Mary McKibben Hittle. Geri was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in South Bend and attended Ancilla College. She married Robert J. Berns at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette and he preceded her in death Sept. 9, 2008. Geri was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette and was the former owner and operator of Lafayette Mailing Service. Surviving is a daughter, Julie Sloma (John) of Carmel, IN; a son, John Berns of Lafayette, IN; a sister, Nancy May of Lafayette, IN and a brother, Don Hittle (Nancy) of West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hittle. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Wednesday Dec 4, Fr. Coady P. Owens officiating. The interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Almost Home Humane Society or the Alzheimers Foundation. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019