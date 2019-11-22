Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
1946 - 2019
Gilbert 'Gil' Gordon Jarrard

Pensacola, FL - Gilbert 'Gil' Gordon Jarrard, 73, born September 10, 1946, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Pensacola, FL.

Gil was born in Lafayette, IN where he spent his childhood. He became a Marine in 1963 and married his wife Gloria Manion of Crawfordsville IN in 1964. After the Marines, Gil became a Telecommunications Engineer, a job that he enjoyed until he retired in 2008. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Gil and his wife moved to Pensacola, FL in 2014.

Gil is preceded in death by his sons, David and Gilbert, Jr.; sister, Brenda Wagoner; brother, Robert Jarrard and his parents, Fredrick Jarrard and Lorean Lane.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jarrard; daughter, Kim Warner; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Private services were held for the immediate family in Pensacola, FL.

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL was in charge of his arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
