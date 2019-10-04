|
Gilbert R. Lavelle
Lafayette - Gilbert R. (Gil) Lavelle, 65, of Lafayette died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Lafayette on March 19, 1954 to the late Thomas and Constance (Gilbert) Lavelle. He was a 1972 graduate of Benton Central High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 1974 - 1978.Gilbert retired from ALCOA in 2008 after being a loyal employee for 30 years.
He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins and was an avid follower of Purdue basketball, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears.
He is survived by 4 siblings, John Lavelle (wife Colette) of West Lafayette, Steve Lavelle (wife Martha) of Charleston, SC, Tim Lavelle (wife Windy) of Fowler, and Cindy Hahn of Charleston, SC. and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019