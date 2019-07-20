|
|
Gilbert "Gib" Rolland Gray
Cutler - Gilbert "Gib" Rolland Gray, 94, Cutler, passed away at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital. He was born September 19, 1924, in Lafayette, to Oral Gail and Tola (Sheets) Gray. On November 17, 1944, he married Waneta L. Short, and she preceded him in death on March 7, 2010.
Gilbert graduated from Rossville High School in 1942 and went on to serve in World War II in the United States Navy on the USS Rogers DD 876 from 1943 to 1945. He was a farmer in Carroll County all of his life and also retired from Johnson Controls in Lafayette. Gilbert loved going golfing. He was a past Worthy Patron at the Bringhurst Chapter of Eastern Star and a Mason at the Beard Chapter. He was also a member of Crossroads Community Christian Church in Bringhurst and a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Survivors include his three children, Debbie (Jim) Dance, Cutler, Mac (Jan) Gray, Cutler, and Cindi (Max) Mast, Cutler; grandchildren, Calin (Jeremy Smith) Gray, Cutler, Kyle (Carrie) Hamilton, Cutler, Kelly (Brad) Capitanio, Cutler, Karly (James) Gibson, Flatrock, Kevin (Lindsay) Hamilton, Noblesville, Kari Gray, Cutler, and Kinsey (Kevin Redding) Price, Flora; step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Lindsay) Mast, Denver, Colorado, Josh (Jackie) Mast, Kokomo, Medea (Matt) Cook, Mississippi, and Mariah (Kelsey) Hollis, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Ty Gray, Devan Capitanio, Brooke Redding, Kaden Gibson, Camaron Gibson, Madison Gibson, Olivia Hamilton, Harper Smith, Quentin Smith, Lily Mast, Madison Dance, Logan Soderland, Lucia Dance, Karleigh Hollis, Garrett (Chealsee) Cook, Gavin Cook, Gaden Cook and Caleb Amoris; and sister-in-law, Kate Gray of Gettingsville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Pastor Dan Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Ball Hill Cemetery in Cutler with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Gilbert's memory to Crossroads Community Christian Church Building Fund or the Burlington Food Bank. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from July 20 to July 21, 2019