|
|
Gladys E. Widmer
Wolcott - Gladys E. Widmer, 93, of Wolcott, slipped away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus of West Lafayette.
She was born November 1, 1925 in Wolcott to the late Levi and Emma (Hirstein) Kropf. Gladys was a 1943 graduate of Wolcott High School. Her marriage of 68 years was to Edward A. Widmer on November 18, 1950 in Wolcott, he survives.
Gladys was a faithful member of the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. She was the bookkeeper at Geo. D. Dye and Son for many years and enjoyed spending her time sewing, cooking, and crocheting. Most of all, Gladys was a devoted wife and mother who cherished quality time spent with her family.
Surviving along with her husband are their children, Laurel Widmer of West Lafayette, and Neal (Kris) Widmer of Battle Ground; sister, Arles Kropf of Francesville. Grandchildren, John (Brooke) Widmer, Brad (Amber) Widmer, Blake (Tashi) Widmer, Matt (Tamara) Widmer, and Katie (Matthew) Gerber; great-grandchildren, Jersey, Judah, Andi, Sylvie, Quincy, Brandy, Alyena, Irelyn, Cray, Jack, and Bostyn. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Mary Engelage of Lamar, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death along with her parents is a sister, Velma, Schladenhauffen.
Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Monday, September 16, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral Service 10:30 AM (EST) with an hour prior visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church to officiate. Interment to follow in the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gladys's name to Harvest Call Jamaica or the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church Charity Fund.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019