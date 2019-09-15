Services
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Widmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys E. Widmer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys E. Widmer Obituary
Gladys E. Widmer

Wolcott - Gladys E. Widmer, 93, of Wolcott, slipped away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus of West Lafayette.

She was born November 1, 1925 in Wolcott to the late Levi and Emma (Hirstein) Kropf. Gladys was a 1943 graduate of Wolcott High School. Her marriage of 68 years was to Edward A. Widmer on November 18, 1950 in Wolcott, he survives.

Gladys was a faithful member of the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. She was the bookkeeper at Geo. D. Dye and Son for many years and enjoyed spending her time sewing, cooking, and crocheting. Most of all, Gladys was a devoted wife and mother who cherished quality time spent with her family.

Surviving along with her husband are their children, Laurel Widmer of West Lafayette, and Neal (Kris) Widmer of Battle Ground; sister, Arles Kropf of Francesville. Grandchildren, John (Brooke) Widmer, Brad (Amber) Widmer, Blake (Tashi) Widmer, Matt (Tamara) Widmer, and Katie (Matthew) Gerber; great-grandchildren, Jersey, Judah, Andi, Sylvie, Quincy, Brandy, Alyena, Irelyn, Cray, Jack, and Bostyn. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Mary Engelage of Lamar, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death along with her parents is a sister, Velma, Schladenhauffen.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Monday, September 16, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral Service 10:30 AM (EST) with an hour prior visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church to officiate. Interment to follow in the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gladys's name to Harvest Call Jamaica or the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church Charity Fund.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now