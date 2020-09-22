Gladys Eller
Pyrmont - Gladys Marie Eller, 95, a lifelong resident of Carroll County and the Pyrmont area, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her granddaughter's home. She was born in Pyrmont on February 4, 1925 to Clyde and Leona (Mellinger) Miller. She married Ralph Maurice Eller on November 11, 1944; he preceded her in death on January 14, 2003.
Gladys attended Buck Creek Schools. She was a housewife and homemaker. She was also a cook at Rossville High School in the late 1960's and early 1970's. She was a member of the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren.
She enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada, playing cards with friends, mushroom hunting, and apple picking. She cherished spending time with her best friends, Fern Metzger and Alice Gascho. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Gladys is survived by her children; Karen (Tom) Barrick of Delphi, Beth (Jerry) Wyant of Monticello, Becky (Mark) Skiles of Rossville, and Alan (Linda) Eller of Monticello; seven grandchildren, Mandy (Charles) Murray, Darcy (Shawn) Keegan, Leslie Paul (Carol) Eller, Nehemiah Wyant, Tyler (Lauren) Wyant, Selena (Joshua) Russell, and Morgan Yelton; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Miller of Delphi and Paul Miller and Ralph Miller, both of Lafayette; sister, Ruby Tucciarelli; grandson, Jeff Eller; and great-granddaughter, Macy Medansky.
A pass-by viewing and greeting of the family, from your vehicle, will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 am to noon at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel, underneath the west portico. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm and will be live-streamed and available to be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Pastor Guy Studebaker will officiate. A private family graveside service will follow in Pyrmont Cemetery.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys' honor to the Jeff Eller Scholarship, payable to Alan and Linda Eller, 4263 E 400 N, Monticello, IN 47960.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
.