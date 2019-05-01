Gladys Hale



Lafayette - Gladys Earline Letson Hale, 84, of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born on July 8, 1934, in Moulton, Alabama, she was the youngest daughter of the late William and Lou Letson. Gladys attended Chalybeate High School. As a young bride, Gladys moved to Lafayette where she spent the remainder of her adult life. Gladys worked at the Indiana State Soldiers Home for seventeen years.



She married Jack D. Hale in 1950, and they spent 67 years together before his passing in 2018. Along with her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her Letson brothers Claudie (Delia), Houston (Ruby), Leonard (Beatrice), Russell (Nina), Renay (Inos), Glen and sisters Chloe (John H.) Yarbrough, Christine (Joe) Terry, and Mable (Marshall) Terry.



Gladys is survived by her brother William "Willie" (Betty) Letson and four children: Jack "Randy" (Margie) Hale, Jimmy (Elaine) Hale, and Janet (Jeff) Batta, all of Lafayette, IN.; and Judy (Ralph) Mazeski of Columbia, New Jersey. She loved her grandchildren dearly: Brandon Hale of West Lafayette, IN; Amanda Hale (Aaron) Squire of Wrexham, Wales; Lindsey Hale (Larry) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; Ashley Hale Blankenship of Lafayette, IN; Daniel Palmitessa of Columbia, NJ; Whitney Batta (Cory) Dunbar of Westfield, IN; and Shelby Palmitessa (Anthony) Medoro of Jenkintown, PA. Her five great-granddaughters, Hailey, Brinley, Katherine, Quinn and Gracelyn, were the light of her life.



Gladys was a wife, homemaker and loved gardening, quilt-making, crocheting and southern style cooking. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving caregiver to family and friends. Anyone who knew Gladys could speak of her love of her family, birds, gardening, flowers, laughter and many friendships. God gave her an excellent mind because she was a hard worker and could accomplish any task she set her mind to do. She loved to receive mail and cards and made sure everyone who had touched her life received a note or a card in return. Gladys will always be remembered for the love she shared with others. She never met a stranger. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the loving care given to Gladys by the wonderful staff at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus.



Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1pm - 3pm, with the funeral service immediately after at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North 9th Street, Lafayette, IN. Interment will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Chapel, 1718 West 350 North/Kalberer Road, West Lafayette, IN with Reverend Ross Terry officiating.



As an expression of love, flowers are welcome. Memorial donations can be made to Donate Life Indiana, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256, donatelifeindiana.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2019