Gladys Rex
On May 18, 2020, Gladys Rex, formerly from Mulberry, passed away unexpectedly of kidney failure at age 86.
Gladys was born and raised in Sunnyside, Washington. On June 6, 1954, Gladys married Skip Rex in Spokane. They relocated to Indiana, raised their family in Mulberry, then moved to Lafayette in 1980 and eventually became Florida residents.
Housewife and mother, Gladys, worked for Rex Oil Company, Clinton Prairie cafeteria, J.C.Penney Custom Decorating, then co-owned and operated Draperies LTD, until retiring in 1994.
Gladys was a Disney and avid Boilermaker fan. She fulfilled her life with activities revolving around faith, family, friends, community, various interests, hobbies and travel.
Gladys is survived by Husband, Skip; Daughter, Judy Bower (Jim); Son, Jay Rex (Judy); Grandchildren, Britni Rex Preston (Chris), Jordan Bower (Tember), Adam Rex (Evon), Jamison Bower (Alyssa), Jacob Bower (Hayley Jacobs), five Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces including, Deb Liska.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Elizabeth Monroe, four older sisters, four older brothers, many extended family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life is being held at WLGCC, (formerly the ELKS), at 3224 US 52, West Lafayette, IN 47906, on Sunday, 6/28/20 from 2PM - 5PM with visitation before and after a 3PM Memorial Service. Comfortable dress is encouraged with use of facemasks and practice of social distancing.
Write condolences, make a donation in lieu of flowers and view additional details at https://everloved.com/life-of/gladys-rex .
On May 18, 2020, Gladys Rex, formerly from Mulberry, passed away unexpectedly of kidney failure at age 86.
Gladys was born and raised in Sunnyside, Washington. On June 6, 1954, Gladys married Skip Rex in Spokane. They relocated to Indiana, raised their family in Mulberry, then moved to Lafayette in 1980 and eventually became Florida residents.
Housewife and mother, Gladys, worked for Rex Oil Company, Clinton Prairie cafeteria, J.C.Penney Custom Decorating, then co-owned and operated Draperies LTD, until retiring in 1994.
Gladys was a Disney and avid Boilermaker fan. She fulfilled her life with activities revolving around faith, family, friends, community, various interests, hobbies and travel.
Gladys is survived by Husband, Skip; Daughter, Judy Bower (Jim); Son, Jay Rex (Judy); Grandchildren, Britni Rex Preston (Chris), Jordan Bower (Tember), Adam Rex (Evon), Jamison Bower (Alyssa), Jacob Bower (Hayley Jacobs), five Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces including, Deb Liska.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Elizabeth Monroe, four older sisters, four older brothers, many extended family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life is being held at WLGCC, (formerly the ELKS), at 3224 US 52, West Lafayette, IN 47906, on Sunday, 6/28/20 from 2PM - 5PM with visitation before and after a 3PM Memorial Service. Comfortable dress is encouraged with use of facemasks and practice of social distancing.
Write condolences, make a donation in lieu of flowers and view additional details at https://everloved.com/life-of/gladys-rex .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.