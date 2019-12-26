Services
Goodland - Glenda Kay Welsh, 80, of Goodland, IN, passed away in her home in Goodland, IN after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lorene Beaver Welsh. She was a graduate of the Remington High School, Remington, IN class of 1957. She loved to cook, watch Purdue Basketball and Nascar's. She was a member of STS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Alter Rosary Society.

On October 18, 1958 she married Francis W. "Dewey" Welsh, and he preceded her in death December 21, 2003 in Lafayette, IN. Survived by one Daughter, Kim Molter, (husband, David), Goodland, IN and one son Brad H. Welsh, ( wife, Kathy) Rensselaer, IN.

Grandmother of 3, Brian Molter, Mark Molter and Kayln Welsh, and a step-grandson, Nolan Hitchcock. Great grandmother of 5.Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am (CST), with the funeral service at 10:00 am (CST). Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN.
