Glenda McClatchey
Lafayette - Glenda Joann (Salyers) McClatchey, 66, of Lafayette, IN passed away October 6, 2019 at her home. She was born July 23, 1953 near Rantoul, Illinois to Harold Max Salyers and Joann (St. Armour) Salyers. She graduated from Rensselaer Central High School and Purdue University with a BS in Horticulture.
Glenda was married to David McClatchey on July 20, 1974 in Rensselaer. She was employed by the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette as the Administrative Assistant and Education Coordinator. She enjoyed art in multiple medias, gardening (flowers) and was involved in her beloved book group. She truly found bliss creating art the last ten years of her life.
Survivors include her husband, David, and sons, Casey R. (Allison Charles) of Burbank, CA and Kevin N. (companion Bailey Pitts) of Portland, OR; two brothers - Jeffrey Salyers (Kathy) of W. Melbourne, FL and Phillip Salyers (Christy) of Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Stacy Salyers Hall, and a brother Paul Salyers. She was survived also by her constant companion during her final 2 years of battling cancer, her Goldendoodle, Scout.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette and the . A celebration of her too short life will be held at a later date. Her creativity, wit, smile and courage will be missed by her family and all her friends.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019