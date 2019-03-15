|
|
Glenda Oilar
Flora - Glenda Gay (Lowry) Oilar, 83, of Flora, is now awaiting to be joined by her family and friends in her new heavenly home. She died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on August 11, 1935 to the late Porter A. Lowry and Dola May Lewis. She married Richard Howard Oilar, and cherished their 64 years of marriage together. He precedes her in death.
Glenda was a graduate of Prairie Township High School in Tipton County, IN and had resided in Carroll County for the last 43 years. She was a faithful member of the Flora First Christian Church, providing leadership on many committees and a loyal member of the choir. She generously shared her time and talents to many philanthropic causes in Howard and Carroll Counties.
Glenda is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia (Dr. Dan) Harmon of Sheridan, Suzan (Rex) Overholser of Bringhurst, and Michelle (Jeff) Simmons of Bringhurst; five grandchildren, Todd (Missy) Kirkman of Kokomo, Desiray (Major Jared) Tuinstra of Springfield, Va, Dr. Kara (Tyler) Peas of North Manchester, Jarvis Simmons (Jaclyn) of Lafayette, and Trey Overholser (fiancée Taylor Thoman) of Salt Lake City, UT; great grandchildren, Allie Kirkman, Kole Kirkman, Cindy Kirkman, Josephine Tuinstra, Vivian Tuinstra and Madalynn Peas. She is also survived by a brother Don (Nell Jean) Lowry of Olathe, KS; in-laws, Norma Jean Lowry, Joan (Robert) Eller of Forest, Glenn (Mary, deceased) Fisher of Russiaville; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and their families who were dearly loved and who she shared many treasured memories.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; brother, Russell Lowry and grandson, Kirt Kirkman.
Visitation with the family will be at the Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel in Flora Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3-7pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Flora First Christian Church. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Carroll County Religious Education, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 15, 2019