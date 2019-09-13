Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Anderson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Anderson Obituary
Glenn Anderson

North Port - Glenn O. Anderson, 95, of North Port, FL, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice.

He was born October 25, 1923 in West Lafayette to the late Guy and Ivy (Shaw) Anderson. He was a graduate of West Lafayette High School. Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He worked for GTE as a Testman for 38 years before retiring in 1986.

On March 6, 1947 he married Joy Anne Bratz in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2014.

Glenn was a former member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. He was also a member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge #724, the Elks Lodge #2632 of North Port, FL, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis and American Legion Post #125 of Otterbein.

He is survived by his daughter Joni Anderson of North Port, FL, son Kyle Dennett and husband Paul of London, England, and one grandchild Dale Zimlich and wife Erica plus three great grandsons Eric, Johnathan, and Mason of Mt. Washington, KY.

Along with his wife Joy, he is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Larry G. Anderson, four sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Celebrant Theresa Fischer will be officiating. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now