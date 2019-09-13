|
Glenn Anderson
North Port - Glenn O. Anderson, 95, of North Port, FL, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice.
He was born October 25, 1923 in West Lafayette to the late Guy and Ivy (Shaw) Anderson. He was a graduate of West Lafayette High School. Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He worked for GTE as a Testman for 38 years before retiring in 1986.
On March 6, 1947 he married Joy Anne Bratz in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2014.
Glenn was a former member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. He was also a member of the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge #724, the Elks Lodge #2632 of North Port, FL, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis and American Legion Post #125 of Otterbein.
He is survived by his daughter Joni Anderson of North Port, FL, son Kyle Dennett and husband Paul of London, England, and one grandchild Dale Zimlich and wife Erica plus three great grandsons Eric, Johnathan, and Mason of Mt. Washington, KY.
Along with his wife Joy, he is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Larry G. Anderson, four sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Celebrant Theresa Fischer will be officiating. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019