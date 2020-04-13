|
|
Glenn C. Whiteaker, Jr.
Lafayette - Glenn C. Whiteaker, Jr., 78, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born on November 6, 1941 in Kankakee, Illinois to the late Glenn C. and Louise Bennett Whiteaker, Sr. Glenn graduated from East Tipp High School in 1960. He served his country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1965 and then in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1968.
On August 26, 1966, he married Janet "Genny" Virginia Triplett in Lafayette and she survives.
Glenn worked in the extrusion department at Alcoa for 25 years before he retired. He had previously worked for the Union doing plaster and lath work.
Glenn attended Christ Memorial Temple and was a member of the American Legion Post 11 and the Lafayette Horseshoe Club.
He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, feeding the birds, gardening, and watching all sports, especially the Golden State Warriors. Glenn's family was very important to him.
Surviving are wife, Janet "Genny" Whiteaker of Lafayette; his children, Cathy Moffatt of Lafayette, Linda (Jim) Leonard of Auburn Hills, MI, and Julie (Andy) Anwander of Lafayette; and his siblings, Michael (Lauretta) Whiteaker of Rossville, IN, Roger W. (Geri) Whiteaker of Oceanside, CA, Randy W. Whiteaker of Delphi, IN, Phyllis (Dan) Horne of Lafayette, and Pat W. (Kim) Whiteaker of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Stacey, Matt, Jennifer, Joshua, Janessa, Stephanie, Allison, and Drew and great grandchildren, Ashton, Owen, Mia, Hunley, Scarlett, Journey, Archer, Colton, and Olen.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID-19 guidelines the family will not be in attendance during visitation and 10 guest will be able to enter the building and pay their respects to Glenn and sign the guest book at a time. Services will follow at 1 p.m. for immediate family only. Burial will follow in Spring Vale Cemetery, guest please follow safe social distancing at the graveside and funeral home. Glenn's service will be streamed live online through Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette's Facebook page.
You may share memories, photos and condolences on Glenn's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be printed out and placed on the chairs of the funeral chapel so your "presence" will be visible as a part of the family service. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in loving memory of Glenn.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020