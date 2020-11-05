Glenn J. Fitzmaurice
Dayton - Glenn J. Fitzmaurice, 82, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Glenn was born on May 23, 1938 in Martin County, IN to the late William Eugene and Cora (Mattingly). He served in the United States Army. Glenn married Martha Bullock on July 2, 1960 in Loogootee, IN, and she survives. He retired after 18 years of service as a Welder at Alloy Custom Products. Glenn enjoyed fishing, camping, anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving along with his wife, is one daughter, Glenda (William "Bill") Eberhard of Lafayette. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Holly Eberhard, Rachael (Jacob) Rush, Trent Fitzmaurice, Cassie Fitzmaurice, Kaitlin Withers, and three great grandchildren, Addilynn Rush, Coralynn Rush, and Jazzleigh Fitzmaurice.
He is preceded in death by one son, William "Bill" Eugene Fitzmaurice, two sisters, Rita Losey, Wilma Haag, and one brother, Wayne Fitzmaurice.
Services will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Final interment to follow at Wyandotte Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required.
