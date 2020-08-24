1/1
Glenn Lohrman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Lohrman

Glenn Gilbert Lohrman, 85, passed away Sunday-August 23, 2020 at 7:30am, at his residence, near Monticello. He was born October 1, 1934 in Lafayette, to the late Oscar & Sylvia Hendrickson Lohrman. Glenn grew up in Buck Creek, and graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1952. Glenn married Patricia A. Roth, the love of his life, on September 3, 1955 at her parent's home in Delphi, they would have celebrated 65 years this year. He worked at several service stations throughout Lafayette and in Delphi, while in high school and after graduating. He then was hired at the former Duncan Meter, now Landis/Gyr, in Lafayette, in 1954, retiring in 1993 after 39 years of service. After retirement, he built several decks for neighbors and friends, and loved doing other construction projects. Glenn & Pat raised 3 beautiful children, a daughter-Peggy Ann & Greg Nipple of Rockfield; sons-Glenn "Ed" & Brenda Lohrman of Rockfield, Walter P. "Wally" Lohrman of Rockfield; grandchildren: Shannon Riley, Shannel Lohrman & Shawn Whitus, Bryon & Stacy Nipple, Tricia Parker, Cody Lohrman, Troy & Melissa Shanks, Mark & Ashley Shanks, Jeremy Lohrman & Kiristin Whan, Kyle Lohrman, Jackie & Dan Garcia; 24 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 3 sister's Mildred Wobio, Rose Fuqua, & Lora Bartley. Glenn & Pat built their dream home on Lake Freeman in 1990, and his family was able to keep him home, and lovingly care for him during his illness and his final days before his passing. Services: Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Private family funeral service will take place there on Friday. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Family and friends are invited to their home at 1:00pm to continue celebrating Glenn's life, with food and fellowship, casual attire is requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
their home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved