Glenn Gilbert Lohrman, 85, passed away Sunday-August 23, 2020 at 7:30am, at his residence, near Monticello. He was born October 1, 1934 in Lafayette, to the late Oscar & Sylvia Hendrickson Lohrman. Glenn grew up in Buck Creek, and graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1952. Glenn married Patricia A. Roth, the love of his life, on September 3, 1955 at her parent's home in Delphi, they would have celebrated 65 years this year. He worked at several service stations throughout Lafayette and in Delphi, while in high school and after graduating. He then was hired at the former Duncan Meter, now Landis/Gyr, in Lafayette, in 1954, retiring in 1993 after 39 years of service. After retirement, he built several decks for neighbors and friends, and loved doing other construction projects. Glenn & Pat raised 3 beautiful children, a daughter-Peggy Ann & Greg Nipple of Rockfield; sons-Glenn "Ed" & Brenda Lohrman of Rockfield, Walter P. "Wally" Lohrman of Rockfield; grandchildren: Shannon Riley, Shannel Lohrman & Shawn Whitus, Bryon & Stacy Nipple, Tricia Parker, Cody Lohrman, Troy & Melissa Shanks, Mark & Ashley Shanks, Jeremy Lohrman & Kiristin Whan, Kyle Lohrman, Jackie & Dan Garcia; 24 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 3 sister's Mildred Wobio, Rose Fuqua, & Lora Bartley. Glenn & Pat built their dream home on Lake Freeman in 1990, and his family was able to keep him home, and lovingly care for him during his illness and his final days before his passing. Services: Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Private family funeral service will take place there on Friday. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Family and friends are invited to their home at 1:00pm to continue celebrating Glenn's life, with food and fellowship, casual attire is requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com