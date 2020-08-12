Glenna Reva Greeson
Lafayette - Glenna Reva Greeson, 78, passed quietly in her sleep on August 11, 2020. Born July 7, 1942, in Morgan County, Ind., to Doris (Tumey) Hacker and Melvin Hacker. Glenna, known by her friends as Reva, graduated from Martinsville High School. Her first job was at the Indiana State House, under the Harold Handley administration. Reva married Glen Albert Greeson on June 3, 1961 in Centerton, Ind. They lived in Lafayette, Ind.
Reva was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. In her younger years she was an active member of the "Laughing Lassies" Home Economics Club as part of the Purdue Cooperative Extension. Reva loved fishing, golf, and snow skiing. She especially loved fishing trips to the woods of Minnesota with Glen and her family. During the 1980s, Reva became well known for her cake decorating skills, which resulted in cakes for countless graduations, birthdays, and anniversaries for many in the Lafayette community. Reva cherished time traveling with Glen to support the activities of her sons, Scott and Steve, and their many endeavors in the state and surrounding areas in sports, music and education.
Reva lived her Christian faith and her gift of service to the fullest. She had a passion for teaching others about Jesus and in assisting others in service activities sponsored by her church and community. She served as part of several congregations in the Lafayette community including First Baptist, Brady Lane Church and Dayton United Methodist.
Reva is preceeded in death by her parents Melvin and Doris Hacker, sister Colletta Parmerlee, brother-in-law George Bowers, brother in-law Wendall Harris, brother in-law Vernon Parmerlee, mother in-law Lela Greeson, and daughter-in-law Janet Kay (Douthit) Greeson (Scott), neices ILa Brumback and Susie Parmerlee. Reva is survived by her husband Glen A. Greeson, sons Scott (Vickie Maris) Greeson and Steven (Jennifer) Greeson, a brother Melvin Hacker Jr. (Kathy), a sister Phyllis Bowers, granddaughter, Alissa Greeson, Crawfordsville Ind., grandson Gage Greeson, Attica, Ind., and goddaughter, Racheal Soho, Las Vegas, Nevada.
A viewing will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909, on Friday August 14, 2020, 10:00 am EDT. The service will be conducted at noon, officiated by Pastor Cathy McCoy. The family welcomes your visitation but is truly understanding and is encouraging of COVID precautions. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to His Mission Church, 17 E. Monroe Street, Williamsport, IN 47993. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com