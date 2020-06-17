Glessie Ely
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glessie Ely

Lafayette - Glessie Margaret Ely, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.

She was born April 16, 1927 in Jonesville, VA, to the late Elmer and Ethel (Fortner) Alsup. She graduated from Flatwoods High School in Flatwoods, Virginia.

In 1948 she married Byrd Ely in Virginia. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1983.

Glessie worked in Housekeeping at Arnett Clinic until 1998. She enjoyed gardening and yardwork.

Surviving are her children: Shirley (Roy) Church and Roger (Brenda) Ely both of Lafayette. She is also survived by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother John Alsup.

Funeral services will be held in Rose Hill, VA, at a later date followed by interment at Chance-Edds Cemetery.

Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved