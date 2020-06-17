Glessie Ely
Lafayette - Glessie Margaret Ely, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born April 16, 1927 in Jonesville, VA, to the late Elmer and Ethel (Fortner) Alsup. She graduated from Flatwoods High School in Flatwoods, Virginia.
In 1948 she married Byrd Ely in Virginia. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1983.
Glessie worked in Housekeeping at Arnett Clinic until 1998. She enjoyed gardening and yardwork.
Surviving are her children: Shirley (Roy) Church and Roger (Brenda) Ely both of Lafayette. She is also survived by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother John Alsup.
Funeral services will be held in Rose Hill, VA, at a later date followed by interment at Chance-Edds Cemetery.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.