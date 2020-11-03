1/1
Gloria Kathryn Flynn
Gloria Kathryn Flynn

King City, MO - Gloria Kathryn Flynn, 95, King City, MO passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at an Albany, MO hospital.

She was born on July 16, 1925 in Wellington, Illinois the daughter of Ben and Margurette (Williams) Diggs.

On February 14, 1946, she married Odie "Dude" Flynn in Plainfield, New Jersey. They later divorced.

Gloria was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and was a terrific cook and gardener. She enjoyed canning and was an avid reader. She was affectionately known as "Granny Good Witch" to her grandchildren. Her grandchildren thought her driving was just like Janet Guthrie, the first woman of NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and one sister.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Paulette (Bob) Galgano, King City, MO and Pauline Lindsey, Whittman, AZ; son, Paul Howard, Brookstone, IN; sisters, Norma Rathbone, Rossville, IN, and Lucille Johnson, Myrtle Beach, SC, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Gloria has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO.

There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veteran's of America and/or Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home
101 Prospect St
King City, MO 64463
(660) 535-4321
