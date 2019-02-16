Gloria Sue Lucas



Lafayette - Gloria Sue Lucas, 80 of Lafayette passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Creasy Springs.



She was born April 5, 1938, in Lafayette, IN to the late Clarence Wiese and Doris (Condor) Wiese. She married Daniel Francis Lucas on May 28, 1955 in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on August 20, 1998.



Gloria was employed with Purdue University for 23 years. She was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist church. She loved gardening, crocheting, and was an avid NASCAR fan .



Surviving are her children: Robert "Rob" (Kim) Lucas of West Lafayette, Sue Shay of West Lafayette, Joy Batta-O'Hair of Greencastle and Donna (Gail) Cofer of Indianapolis. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Along with her husband Daniel, she is preceded in death by her parents, and two son-in-law's: James Shay and Doug O'Hair.



Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Rich Stoll officiating the service. Internment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary