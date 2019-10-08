Services
Gordon C. Ingle Sr.

Lafayette - Gordon C. Ingle Sr, 83 of Lafayette passed away at 2am Monday October 7th at his residence in Lafayette. He was born in Lafayette on December 23,1935 to the late Elvie Clayton and Hazel Mae Carter Ingle. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. His marriage was March 16,1963 in Lafayette to Shirley Rock and she survives. Also surviving are a son Gordon C. Ingle, Jr and a daughter Janelle (Paul) Burkett, grandchildren Anthony S. Ingle, Kyra Burkett, and greatgrandchild Kalab M. Ingle, two brothers Marvin Ingle and Larry (Hai) Ingle and a sister Carol Ewing. He was preceded in death by a son Aaron S. Ingle and two sisters Barbara Norfleet and Marjorie Ramirez.

Gordon served in the US Army and worked until his retirement at TRW division of Ross Gear. He was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, looking at old pictures, travel and camping and horse races.

Friends may call from 1pm until the time of services at 2pm in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with military graveside rite to follow.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
