Gordon LeRoy Maish
Frankfort - Gordon LeRoy Maish, 84, passed away April 30, 2020 at Witham Hospital. He was born January 27, 1936 in Clinton County, Ind. to Merrill & Laura (Avery) Maish. His marriage of 58 years was to Charlotte M. Koons on February 19, 1960 and she preceded him in death in June 14, 2018. Gordon was a graduate of Michigantown High School. He was an engineer on the Nickle Plate and Norfolk Southern Railroad for 36 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was formerly a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He was a 50 plus year member of the Jefferson Vesta Masonic Lodge. Gordon enjoyed playing cards, camping, gardening, mushroom hunting, loved fishing and his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by 2 daughters: Karla (Brandon) Schwartz of rural Frankfort, Kimi Shirar of Frankfort, 1 son: Doug Maish of West Lafayette, 2 Sisters: Wilmina DeFord and Thelma Seward, 7 Grandchildren: Whitney, Chase (Rhiannon) Luke, Kara, Amanda (Brad), Crystal (Justin) and Robert (Breanna), 10 Great Grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Shirar, a brother, Bernard Maish and a sister Bernadine Coombs. A restricted visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. A graveside service will be 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery. Please arrive at Goodwin Funeral Home by 2:10 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery for the graveside service. The graveside service will be recorded and a link will be provided on our website following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Vesta Masonic Lodge or First Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020