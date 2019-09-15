|
|
Gordon "Gator" Mullendore
Lafayette - Gordon "Gator" W. Mullendore, 70, of Lafayette went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was born April 13, 1949 in Lafayette, to the late Frank and Cecilia (Kelly) Mullendore Jr. On January 16, 2015 he married Karen McLochlin and she survives.
Gordon served in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam. He worked in production for Staley's Manufacturing.
He was a member of Harvest Chapel Church. He was a golf enthusiast who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and playing the guitar. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Aaron Mullendore, Jason (Julie) Mullendore and Christy (Shawn) Strayer; step children Cyler (Michelle) Hancock and Brad (Leonna) Hancock; two sisters Judy O'Dell and Jackie Kreig and one brother William Mullendore. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marcia Long.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 with Fellowship at 3pm and service at 4pm at Harvest Chapel with Pastor Tom Camp officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the - . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019