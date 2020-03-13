|
Gordon Stevenson
Rossville - Gordon Lee Stevenson, 84, of Rossville, was welcomed to his heavenly home by Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born February 26, 1936 in Cutler to Vernal and Mae (Siebert) Stevenson. He was a 1954 graduate of Rossville High School. Gordon married Patricia "Patty" Grove on November 4, 1958; she survives.
He served in the United States Army and National Guard from 1958-1964. Gordon worked as a rail clerk, seeing many changes over the years, starting with Monon in 1954 and working until his retirement with CSX in 1996. He attended Rossville Church of the Brethren and enjoyed woodworking, painting, working in his flower garden, and collecting old ships, but above all, Gordon was a man strong in his faith and relationship with Christ, and enjoyed reading and discussing the Bible and listening to Bible studies.
Along with his wife of 61 years, Gordon is survived by his children; Kim (Allen) Weldy of Rossville, Julie (Damir) Kovacic of West Lafayette, and Chris Stevenson of Lafayette; brother-in-law, John (Diana) Grove of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Rossville Church of the Brethren. Pastor Allen Weldy will officiate. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Thru the Bible, P.O. Box 7100, Pasadena, CA 91109.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020