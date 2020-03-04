|
Grace Elizabeth Brown
Lafayette - Grace Elizabeth Brown, 89 of Lafayette passed away at 5:45 pm Saturday February 29,2020 at the home of her son in West Lafayette. She was born October1,1930 in Windsor, VA to the late Vernon A and Ella M (Butler) Holland. Her marriage was August 14,1948 in Suffolk, VA to the late Norbert G. Brown, he preceded her in death June 13,2001. Grace was a homemaker and spread her love to family and friends with her passion for cooking. She also loved to crochet, play bingo and was an avid golfer. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children Carolyn A. Brown of Lafayette, Ron N. (Cheryl Waling) Brown of West Lafayette, and Deborah (T.J.) Slanec of West Lafayette, grandchildren Laura A. King of Lafayette, Landra (Zachary) Dimmich of Boswell, and Christopher Brown of West Lafayette, great-grandchildren Branson and Haston Dimmich. Also surviving are her sisters Della Edwards, Dot Byrum, Jean Pavlina, Betty (Graham) O'Berry, and brother Russell Holland, all of Virginia, and Margaret Mountcastle of FL. She was proceeded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She is also survived by her beloved dog "Lilly".
Visitation will be from 1pm to 2pm Monday March 9th in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, funeral services will follow at 2pm with Father Daniel Shine officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020